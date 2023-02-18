BSF seizes 20 packets of contraband close to India-Pak border

“On February 18 at about 5.30 a.m., alert troops of the Border Security Force deployed at border observed some suspicious movement of smugglers ahead of fencing in the area falling near Khasawali village in Gurdaspur district,” the paramilitary force said in a statement.

After challenging, in a prompt action, BSF troops immediately fired towards Pakistani smugglers ahead of the border fence. However, smugglers managed to run away taking advantage of dense fog. Pakistani smugglers also fired two bursts. The whole area was cordoned and police and sister agencies were informed.