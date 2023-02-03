national

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab
@jobyaviation/Twitter
IANS

Chandigarh, Feb 3: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone that was smuggling contraband from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district on Friday.

The drone was recovered between the border fence and the Zero Line along with a packet of 5 kg heroin, wrapped in polythene.

At about 2.30 a.m. troops deployed on the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory near Kakkar village in he district, said the BSF in a statement.

As per the laid down drill, troops endeavored to intercept the drone by firing.

The whole area was cordoned and police and other agencies were informed.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com