BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar, seizes narcotics

Amritsar: Border Security Force troops have intercepted a Pakistani drone near the Dhanoe Kalan in Punjab's Amritsar district and recovered packets of narcotics, an official statement said on Sunday.

The incident took place on April 15 at around 8.22 pm when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory.

"During the initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered 01 big bag containing 3 packets of narcotics suspected to be heroin (gross wt - appx 3 kg), from the wheat field. One iron ring with hook and 04 luminous strips were also found attached with the consignment," the statement said.

"Yet another attempt of Pak smugglers to smuggle the contraband items was foiled by vigilant BSF troops," it added.