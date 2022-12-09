BSNL's total net loss Rs 57,671 crore since inception

New Delhi, Dec 9: Since inception, the total net loss of BSNL is Rs 57,671 crore while that of MTNL is Rs 14,989 crore as on March 31, 2022, the Parliament was told on Friday.

As per the Ministry of Communication, the reasons for losses of the BSNL and the MTNL are high employee cost over the years, debt burden, stiff competition in the market, and lack of 4G services (except on a limited basis in certain areas).

On October 23, 2019, the government approved the revival plan for BSNL and MTNL. It inter-alia approved the reduction in employee costs through Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), debt restructuring by raising of sovereign guarantee bonds, administrative allotment of spectrum for 4G services through capital infusion, monetisation of core and non-core assets, and in-principle approval of merger of BSNL and MTNL, the Rajya Sabha was told in a written reply.