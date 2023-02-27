Budget has focussed on providing last-mile facilities to tribals, rural areas: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Union Budget for 2023-24 has paid special attention on providing last-mile facilities to tribal and rural areas.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Reaching the last mile', Modi said: "For the first time, the country is tapping the huge potential of the tribal society of our country at this scale.

"The more emphasis we put on good governance, the more easily our goal of reaching the last mile will be accomplished... Approach of reaching the last mile and policy of saturation complement each other.

"When our aim is to reach everyone, then there will be no scope for discrimination and corruption."