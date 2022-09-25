Bureaucratic reshuffle: Rajendra Kumar appointed ESIC Director General

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Rajendra Kumar has been appointed the director general of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Sunday.

Kumar, a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, is currently an additional secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

He has been appointed the DG of ESIC, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.