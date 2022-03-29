Buzz over presidential polls as Naveen Patnaik visits Parliament

However, as per sources, Patnaik, asked about his BJD's preferences in the presidential polls, did not give an unequivocal answer. "There is still time for the Presidential elections so no thoughts on that for the moment," he said.

The BJP has a majority in the Parliament, but in terms of big states - which are key in the election, has seen its strength reduce in UP while several other big states are ruled by opposition parties, whose unity can make the situation tense for the party.

BSP supremo Mayawati has termed reports of her being a candidate as "rumours" while West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee had warned the BJP that the Presidential election will not be an easy task for it because they don't have even half of the legislators of the country.