Cabinet approves extension of Atal Innovation Mission till March 2023

The AIM shall work on its intended target of creating an innovation culture and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

This will be done by AIM through its various programmes and under intended targets that will be achieved by AIM are: establishing 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), establishing 101 Atal Incubation Centres, establishing 50 Atal Community Innovation Centres, and supporting 200 start-ups via the Atal New India Challenges.