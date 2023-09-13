Cabinet approves Rs 7,210 crore outlay for third phase of eCourts scheme for 4 years

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told media persons after the cabinet meeting that the eCourts mission mode project is the prime mover for improving access to justice using technology.

The eCourts mission mode project, is a pan-India project, monitored and funded by department of justice, of the union law ministry.

It aims to provide efficient and time-bound citizen centric services delivery as detailed in eCourt project litigant’s charter.

It also aims to develop, install and implement decision support systems in courts.