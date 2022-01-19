Cabinet extends tenure of National Commission for Safai Karmacharis till 2025

New Delhi, Jan 19 : Government on Wednesday extended the tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK) by three years up to March 31, 2025.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters here.
The mandate of the Commission includes recommending to the central government specific programmes of action towards elimination of inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities for sanitation workers.
The total implication of the extension for three years would be approximately Rs 43.68 crore.
The NCSK was established in the year 1993 under the The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act 1993 initially for the period up to March 31, 1997. The validity of the Act was initially extended up to March 31, 2002 and thereafter up to February 29, 2004.