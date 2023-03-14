Cabinet Secretary reviews preparedness for ensuing summer, mitigation measures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) made a presentation on the global weather phenomena and the temperature outlook for the period from March to May 2023. Forecast for the second fortnight of March 2023 was also provided.

In its temperature outlook for the period of March to May, the weather office said that above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast, east, and central India and some parts of northwest India. The IMD also informed that minimum temperatures are more likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except south peninsular India, where normal to below normal temperatures are likely.