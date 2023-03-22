‘CAG extending its outreach to include political executives’

Murmu said that the media is a very powerful tool that adds value to society.

“In the Indian context, it has helped to disseminate the government’s plans and initiatives. As a probationer, you have to understand the perspective and vision of your department, and it should improve the country’s image in the international arena,” he said this during an orientation programme with the Officer Trainees of the Indian Information Service (IIS).

The probationers belong to three batches of 2020, 2021 and 2022.