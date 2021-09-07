CAG Murmu elected chairman of ASOSAI

It further said India will host the 16th Assembly of ASOSAI in 2024.

“The 56th governing board of ASOSAI elected G C Murmu and approval conveyed by the 15th Assembly of ASOSAI today (Tuesday). The CAG, as the chairman, will be the chief executive of ASOSAI and represent ASOSAI in its dealings with national and international organisations,” it said.

After the election, the CAG assured the members that during SAI India’s three-year term as chair of the ASOSAI, SAI India will focus on the areas of environmental audit and leveraging emerging technologies for audit.

Murmu said SAI India will seek the active participation of members to create processes and structures within ASOSAI to address the challenges faced by SAIs in the region in dealing with big data, with an aim to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and collaborative remote access data audits.

These emerging technologies will also help augment existing audit competence as well as accelerate capacity building for performance audits, apart from regular financial certification audits, he said.

“SAI India believes that the use of IT and other advanced emerging technologies are the foundation pillars of achieving the SDGs (sustainable development goals); it becomes imperative for SAIs to integrate these tools in their auditing practices,” the CAG added.

Murmu also informed the members about the state-of-the-art training facilities, IT infrastructure and tools established by SAI India to make the auditors future-ready.