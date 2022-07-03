Campaign begins to clean 75 sea beaches for 75 days: Dr Jitendra

He stated that India has a rich marine history. The marine activities were first mentioned in the Rigveda and references to the interrelationships of the ocean, sea and rivers can be found in the Indian Puranas. The diverse evidence from Indian socio-spiritual traditions, literature, poetry, sculpture, painting and from archaeology attest to the great marine traditions of India, he said.

“India's coastline of more than 7,500 km reflects our vast ocean resources. Most importantly, the Indian Ocean is the only ocean named after a country, that is, India,” the minister noted.

Reiterating Prime Minister Modi's concern, Dr Jitendra observed that in recent times, the plastic litter mostly from the land based activities, tourism and fishing reached the coast and ocean through rivers and different waterways, posing a serious threat to the marine ecosystem. “R&D efforts will be undertaken to collect scientific data and information on marine litter in various matrices, such as coastal waters, sediments, biota, and beaches,” he said.