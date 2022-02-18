Campaigning ends for 3rd phase of UP Assembly polls

As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in the third phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. The districts where polling will be held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhanshi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

The Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will also go to the polls in this phase on Sunday.