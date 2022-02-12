Campaigning for 2nd phase of UP Assembly polls ends; voting on Monday

Lucknow: The high-decibel campaigning for 55 Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats which are going to the polls in the second of the seven-phase election on February 14 came to an end on Saturday evening as senior leaders made a last-minute campaign for their party candidates.
As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase with the seats spread across nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.
Polling will be held on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm, the election office here said.
The areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects. These areas are considered to be the stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.
The prominent faces in the fray in this phase include senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, Dharam Singh Saini, a Yogi Adityanath government minister who switched to SP after the polls were declared, and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.
Azam Khan has been fielded from his stronghold Rampur seat, Khanna has been fielded from Shahjahanpur, while Saini is trying his luck from the Nakud Assembly segment.
Khan's son Abdullah Azam has been fielded from the Swar seat. He has been pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of another political family, the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying in luck on the ticket of Apna Dal Sonelal, a BJP ally.
Haider Ali Khan is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano.
Outgoing Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is the candidate from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun, and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi.