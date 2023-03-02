'Can't be a pliable EC': SC rules panel of PM, LoP, CJI for appointment of CEC, ECs

Making an appeal for a permanent secretariat for the EC, the bench said that a vulnerable commission may cave in to the pressure from the executive and, thus, it would result in an insidious but veritable conquest of an otherwise defiant and independent commission.

Emphasising on Parliament making a law, the bench said the vacuum exists on the basis that unlike other appointments, it was intended all throughout that appointment exclusively by the executive was to be a mere transient or stop gap arrangement and it was to be replaced by a law made by the Parliament taking away the exclusive power of the executive. "This conclusion is clear and inevitable and the absence of law even after seven decades points to the vacuum," it added.

Justice Joseph, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said: "Criminalisation of politics, with all its attendant evils, has become a nightmarish reality. The faith of the electorate in the very process, which underlies democracy itself, stands shaken. The impact of 'big money' and its power to influence elections, the influence of certain sections of media, makes it also absolutely imperative that the appointment of the Election Commission, which has been declared by this court to be the guardian of the citizenry and its fundamental rights, becomes a matter, which cannot be postponed further."

The bench added that criminalisation of politics, a huge surge in the influence of money power, the role of certain sections of the media where they appear to have forgotten their invaluable role and have turned unashamedly partisan, call for the unavoidable and unpostponable filling up of the vacuum.