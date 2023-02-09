Can't regularise daily wager if not appointed against sanctioned post: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has stressed that regularisation of a daily wager cannot be done unless the appointment has been made by the competent authority against a sanctioned post.

In February 2020, a division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had set aside the direction passed by a single bench of the high court directing regularisation of services of Vibhuti Shankar Pandey as a supervisor in the state Water Resources Department. Pandey moved the apex court challenging the division bench order.

A two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia said: "The Division Bench rightly held that the learned Single Judge has not followed the principle of law as given by this Court in Secretary, State of Karnataka and Ors. v. Umadevi and Ors., as initial appointment must be done by the competent authority and there must be a sanctioned post on which the daily rated employee must be working."