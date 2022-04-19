Can't show sympathy if public servant deposited defrauded amount with interest: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said undue sympathy cannot be shown towards a delinquent public officer, by reducing punishment, since he deposited the defrauded amount with penal interest.

A bench comprising Justices M R Shah and B. V. Nagarathna said: "Being a public servant in the post office, the delinquent officer was holding the post of trust.

Merely because subsequently the employee had deposited the defrauded amount and therefore there was no loss caused to the department cannot be a ground to take a lenient view and/or to show undue sympathy in favour of such an employee."