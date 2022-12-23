Carry out dry runs in hospitals, Centre tells states amid growing Covid scare

The ministry also asked them to ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for Covid-19 as shared by it.

“To take stock of existing hospital capacities in terms of bed availability, logistic requirements as well as need for re-orientation of healthcare workers in clinical management of Covid-19 to remain prepared for any surge in cases. This may be tested by conducting dry runs in hospitals”, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the states and UTs.