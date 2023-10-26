national

CASH FOR QUERY CASE | Lok Sabha Ethics Committee summons Mahua Moitra on Oct 31

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra
New Delhi: The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has summoned Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to appear before it on October 31 in connection with the cash-for-query allegation against her.

On Thursday, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, who had lodged a complaint against Mahua Moitra with the Lok Sabha Speaker, and advocate Jay Anant Dehadrai appeared before the Ethics Committee chaired by Vinod Sonkar and recorded their statements.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had referred the matter to the Ethics Committee for investigation.

The panel had summoned Dubey and the advocate over their allegations against Mahua Moitra of "cash for Parliament questions.”

