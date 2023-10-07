Caste census will not divide society: Siddaramaiah

“There is a need to ascertain the economic, political and social status of the caste after the 76 years of independence. Ours is a caste-based society. The statistics are important to bring those castes who are politically, socially and economically not equal to the mainstream. Caste census is needed for this purpose,” he said while talking to reporters.

He said that social and economic surveys should be done which will not divide the society.

He said that then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy did not accept the caste report when Kantharaju was the President of the Backward Classes Commission.