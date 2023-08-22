CAT registration till Sept 13, exam on Nov 26

New Delhi: Students across the country can now apply for Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) to get admission in various institutes of management, and this year the exam will be conducted by IIM Lucknow.

According to IIM Lucknow, the last date to complete the registration is September 13, while the exam will be held on November 26.

The applicants are requested to register well in advance to have a hassle-free registration process and to avoid last-minute rush, it said.

The CAT exam is scheduled to be held on November 26 (Sunday) in three sessions. In case of any queries, the candidates can check the website www.iimcat.ac.in or reach out to the help desk at 18002108720, an official said.