CBI arrests 14 people, recovers `3.21 crore during searches over FCRA violations

The CBI conducted the searches on Tuesday at 40 locations across the country.

The ministry ordered a CBI probe in the matter.

In a communication to the CBI on March 29, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said at least three FCRA clearance networks were working in close collaboration with some government officials.

The three networks, having links with the government officials, were charging “speed money” and “problems resolution fees” to expedite the FCRA clearance to the NGOs and resolve issues related to the application process for new registrations and renewals, the officials said.