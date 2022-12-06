CBI arrests Northern Railway engineer, recovers over Rs 2 Cr

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said it has arrested a deputy chief engineer of Northern Railways in connection with a bribe case and recovered more than Rs 2 crore during the raids.

The accused was identified as Arun Kumar Mittal posted in Lucknow

"During the search operations at the premises of the accused, we have recovered cash of Rs 1 crore. Cash worth Rs 38 lakhs was also recovered from another location. Apart from this, Rs 1.13 Crore has been found in the bank accounts of the accused and his family members," the CBI said.