CBI books post office employee for misappropriating Govt funds

Chintakrinda Venkata Satish has been accused of misusing the confidential user ID and password of N.J.P. Kumari -- a sub-postmaster without her consent or knowledge when she was on leave.

A senior CBI official said that one P.V.L.N.V. Bala Satyanarayana -- superintendent of post offices, Amalapuram Division, East Godavari district had lodged complaint against Chintakrinda Venkata Satish, alleging that Satish, while working as Systems Administrator in the office of the superintendent of post office, misappropriated the government funds of Rs 1,18,28,500 by misusing the confidential User ID and password of Kumari.