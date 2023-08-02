CBI brings back rape accused from UAE

The accused, Sony Poulose, had fled to the UAE, and an Interpol Red Notice was issued against him on January 31, 2023, based on a request by the Kerala Police.

The CBI has brought Poulose back last week.

“The Global Operation Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (NCB, India), in close coordination with the Interpol National Central Bureau in the UAE and Kerala Police, has coordinated the return of Sony Poulose,” CBI said.