CBI busts NEET racket; 8 arrested

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested eight people, including the suspected mastermind and paper solvers, allegedly impersonating real candidates to help them in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical courses, officials said.

The agency received inputs that several people had entered into a criminal conspiracy to arrange solvers to impersonate real candidates in the NEET exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) at several centres in Delhi and Haryana on Sunday, the FIR alleged.