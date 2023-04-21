CBI calls Satya Pal Malik for questioning over bribery claim

Malik had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe for clearing the files during his tenure as J&K Governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019.

According to a source, the CBI has asked Malik to appear before the agency either on April 27 or April 28. The CBI officials can also approach him on either day. The source said that as of now, it appears that Malik might join the CBI at its headquarters in the national capital.