CBI examines Satya Pal Malik in Kashmir corruption cases

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation “examined” former Governor Satya Pal Malik about two graft cases that were brought in Jammu and Kashmir in April as a result of charges made by him.
Earlier this week, they claimed that the CBI team had taken notes of his observations.
According to reports, on October 4, when his five-year term as Governor came to an end, Malik underwent an examination.
He was appointed as the Governor of Bihar in 2017, then in 2018, he was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir, where he witnessed the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
Malik was transferred to Meghalaya, where his five-year term came to an end this month.
During the farmers' agitation, he had made statements criticising the Centre.
Malik said that between August 23, 2018, and October 30, 2019, while serving as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, he was offered a Rs 300 crore payment in exchange for settling two matters.
“After going to Kashmir, two files came to me (for clearance), one belonging to Ambani and another to an RSS-affiliated man who was a minister in the previous Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government and claimed to be very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he had said. “I was informed by secretaries in both departments that there was a scandal and I accordingly cancelled both deals. The secretaries told me that ‘you will get Rs 150 crore each for clearing the files’ but I told them that I have come with five kurta pajamas and will leave with that only,” Malik had told a gathering at an event in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan in October last year.
In April this year, the CBI registered the two FIRs in connection with corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in the erstwhile state.
The central agency has booked Reliance General Insurance and Trinity Re-Insurance Brokers Limited as accused in its FIR related to a controversial health insurance scheme for J&K government employees reportedly cleared by Malik in the State Administrative Council meeting on August 31, 2018.