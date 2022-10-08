CBI examines Satya Pal Malik in Kashmir corruption cases

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation “examined” former Governor Satya Pal Malik about two graft cases that were brought in Jammu and Kashmir in April as a result of charges made by him.

Earlier this week, they claimed that the CBI team had taken notes of his observations.

According to reports, on October 4, when his five-year term as Governor came to an end, Malik underwent an examination.

He was appointed as the Governor of Bihar in 2017, then in 2018, he was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir, where he witnessed the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Malik was transferred to Meghalaya, where his five-year term came to an end this month.