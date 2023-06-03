CBI files FIR against conman impersonating as Assistant Commissioner at PMO

The accused then contacted one Satinder Kumar and offered him a job, asking for payment in return.



The CBI also learned that Mohar Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, received a call from a person impersonating Dr. Prasad P, an Assistant Commissioner posted at the PMO.



Similarly, Sheshnath Srivastava, a resident of Faridabad, reported similar instances of alleged calls from the PMO.



The CBI official mentioned that after conducting a preliminary inquiry, they have lodged an FIR under sections 170, 511, read with section 420 of the IPC.



Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

