CBI files FIR against conman impersonating as Assistant Commissioner at PMO

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against a conman who impersonated himself as an Assistant Commissioner posted at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and made calls to innocent individuals.

The CBI received a complaint regarding this matter in December 2022. During the investigation, the probe agency discovered two more people who had received calls from fake PMO officials. The accused had also registered himself as a PMO official on Truecaller.

A senior CBI official stated that they received the original complaint on December 12, 2022, from Anil Kumar Sharma. He alleged that an individual using the mobile number 70913-63733 was displayed as 'PMO Office Delhi' on Truecaller.