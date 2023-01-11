CBI raids 50 locations in FCI-linked corruption case

The raids were carried out as part of the probe agency’s operation against channelised corruption in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) related to procurement, storage and distribution. The CBI has been working on a specific input which suggested that corrupt methods were underway in the FCI.

On Tuesday, the CBI arrested a deputy general manager Rajeev Kumar Mishra when he was about to accept a bribe of Rs 50,000 from one Ravinder Singh Khera in Punjab.