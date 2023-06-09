CBI registers 6 FIRs, forms SIT to probe Manipur violence

"CBI has today registered six cases transferred by Manipur pertaining to incidents of large-scale violence leading to destruction and looting of properties, arson, looting/snatching of arms/ammunition, loss of human lives etc. in various districts of Manipur," the central probe agency said confirming mediapersons. According to official information, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of a DIG has been constituted for a thorough probe in all six cases and to unearth the criminal conspiracy behind the unfortunate incidents. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur had ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

"As part of the CBI investigation, six cases have been identified for further examination. One of these cases focuses on a possible common conspiracy, aiming to determine whether ethnic violence was pre-planned. The investigation will delve into the details to uncover any evidence suggesting a coordinated effort behind the unrest," said an official.