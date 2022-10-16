CBI summons Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

"They conducted 14 hours raid at my house, they didn't find anything. They searched my locker nothing was found from there too. They went to my village but returned empty handed. Now they have called me to join the investigation. I will go to the CBI's headquarters to record my statement. I will be there by 11 am. I will cooperate," Sisodia tweeted.

The FIR was lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC. The allegation against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. New policy rules were made by violating the excise rules.