CBI to probe ex-J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik's Rs 300 Cr bribe allegation

Jammu, March 24: The Jammu and Kashmir government has recommended a CBI probe into the allegations levelled by former Governor Satya Pal Malik that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore.



On October 17, 2021, Malik had said at a function in Rajasthan, "Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get Rs 150 crore each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five 'kurta-pyjamas' to Kashmir and will just go back with them."