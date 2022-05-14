CBI traces Pak link in 2019 IPL betting racket, conducts raids in 4 cities

The searches are going on in Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad and another city. The agency has recovered a few incriminating documents during the raids so far.

The CBI has lodged an FIR against three persons who have been identified as Dileep Kumar, a resident of Delhi's Rohini area, and Gurram Satish and Gurram Vasu, both residents of Hyderabad. The trio allegedly influenced IPL matches in 2019 on the instruction of a Pakistani handler. They were in touch with a Pakistani national named Waqas Malik, who used to call them frequently from across the border.