CBI under Congress rule forced me to frame Modi: Amit Shah

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's "arrogance" in not appealing to a higher court, Shah wondered, "Where does this arrogance generate from? Lalu Prasad, J. Jayalalithaa and Rashid Alvi were among 17 people who lost their membership, but no one created a ruckus. This is based on the judgment of the Supreme Court; it is the law of the land. Why does the Gandhi family want a separate law for itself? People of India need to decide if we need a separate law for one family."

Speaking at News18's 'Rising India' summit, Shah said Congress' attempt to put the blame on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Rahul Gandhi's ouster is unfounded and unlikely to break any ice with the electorates since the law has only taken its course.

Refuting allegations of "vendetta" politics, Shah said Rahul Gandhi would have been saved had he not, in 2013, torn the ordinance on disqualification of MPs from the House.

"The Congress wanted to save RJD's Lalu Prasad, so it brought in the ordinance. But Rahul Gandhi called it nonsense and tore it. If the law was in force today, Rahul Gandhi would have been saved," Shah said.

"Why was democracy not in danger when other MPs were disqualified? Why is he beating his chest now when he was the one who tore the ordinance? " Shah asked.

Shah also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on Veer Savarkar. Following his disqualification, Rahul Gandhi had said, "My name is not Savarkar; my name is Gandhi, and a Gandhi does not offer an apology to anyone."

Shah said Rahul Gandhi should not use such words for Savarkar, who sacrificed a lot for the country. Indira Gandhi praised Savarkar a lot, Shah said, adding, "He can choose not to apologise. But then why did he furnish the bail bond?"