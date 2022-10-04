CBI’S ‘OPERATION CHAKRA’ AGAINST CYBER-ENABLED CRIME | Raids at 105 locations

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at more than 105 premises across the nation.

According to sources, the raids are being conducted at places belonging to the accused involved in cyber-enabled crime. The CBI has given the entire operation the name, “Operation Chakra”.

The agency had got inputs from the FBI and Interpol on the cyber enabled crime accused. The CBI formed teams and also informed the state police so that they could assist them in the search operation.

The CBI itself is conducting the probe at 87 locations while the state police are involved in the other places.