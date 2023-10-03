Central assessments may be needed: SC on Rahul-Sonia pleas for faceless tax assessment

The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas by the Congress leaders, as well as the AAP and five charitable trusts linked with the Gandhis challenging the orders of IncomeTax (I-T) authorities to transfer their tax assessments to the central circle.

Senior Advocate Arvind Datar, who was appearing for the Gandhi family and trusts associated with them, said that because of a search in fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's case, the I-T authorities have tagged all these as supplementary cases because of Robert Vadra, Priyanka Gnadhi's husband.

The Gandhis have said that they had nothing to do with Bhandari group’s cases and there has been no instance of search or seizure in their cases.