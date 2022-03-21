Central Vista plan: Centre has spent Rs 1,173 cr so far

The report says that the Centre has so far spent Rs 480 crore in the construction of New Parliament Building. It has been built 44 per cent while the remaining will be built in the due time. Four projects were shown as special project in the status report. Rs 9 crore has been spent on the construction of Vice President Enclave while only three per cent physical progress has been completed.

Rs 243 crore has been spent so far on the construction of Common Central Secretariat Buildings 1, 2 and 3, and only three per cent has been completed.