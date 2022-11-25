Centre appoints 3 officers in Prime Minister’s Office

As per an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Deepak Mittal, a 1998-batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Similarly, the appointment of Vipin Kumar, IFS (2013) as Deputy Secretary for a tenure of three years and the appointment of Nidhi Tewari, IFS (2014) as Under Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office for a tenure of three years has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).