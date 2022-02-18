Centre approves implementation of criminal justice system project

The implementation of the second phase of the ICJS project at a total cost of Rs 3,375 crore will be a step towards ensuring effective and modern policing. This project will be implemented as a central scheme.

"The ICJS system would be made available through a dedicated and secure cloud-based infrastructure with high speed connectivity while the National Crime Records Bureau will be responsible for the implementation of the project in association with the National Informatics Centre," the MHA said, adding that this project will be implemented in collaboration with the states and Union Territories.