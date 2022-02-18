Centre approves implementation of criminal justice system project

New Delhi, Feb 18 : The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday approved the implementation of the second phase of the inter-operable criminal justice system (ICJS) project during 2022-23 to 2025-26.
The implementation of the second phase of the ICJS project at a total cost of Rs 3,375 crore will be a step towards ensuring effective and modern policing. This project will be implemented as a central scheme.
"The ICJS system would be made available through a dedicated and secure cloud-based infrastructure with high speed connectivity while the National Crime Records Bureau will be responsible for the implementation of the project in association with the National Informatics Centre," the MHA said, adding that this project will be implemented in collaboration with the states and Union Territories.
According to MHA officials, the ICJS is a national platform for enabling integration of the main IT system used for delivery of criminal justice in the country by five pillars -- police (crime and criminal tracking and network systems), e-forensics for forensic labs, e-courts for courts, e-prosecution for public prosecutors and e-prisons for prisons.