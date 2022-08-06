Centre asks 7 states with rising Covid cases to ensure effective compliance

New Delhi: Amid rising Covid cases on daily basis, the Centre on Saturday wrote to seven states reporting rising infections, asking them to ensure adequate testing, and promote Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In a letter to Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: “Upcoming months are likely to witness mass gatherings in context of various festivities to be held in different parts of the country, leading to large number of individuals undertaking intra- and inter-state journey or congregating at same places.”

Noting that this may potentially facilitate transmission of infectious diseases, including Covid-19, he said that it is critical to ensure adequate testing is undertaken in all the districts of the state while maintaining the recommended share of RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests.

“The state must also closely monitor districts reporting higher cases, positivity rates and clusters to prevent further spread of infection and effective case management.