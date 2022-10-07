Centre asks Chief Justice UU Lalit to name his successor

Justice Lalit will retire on November 8 and as per convention Justice DY Chandrachud is to be recommended for the post in order of seniority. He is likely to be named the next CJI by Justice Lalit.

As per the convention, the government writes to the outgoing CJI and the CJI, in turn, recommends the name of the most senior judge as the successor, a month before retirement. After the name of the senior-most judge is recommended, the incumbent CJI usually does not take a decision on the recommendation for the appointment of new judges. The incumbent CJI usually leaves it for the new CJI.