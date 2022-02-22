Centre building 18 science museums to promote scientific temper

New Delhi: The Centre is setting up 18 more science museums across the country as part of efforts to inculcate scientific temper among students, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the ‘Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' celebrations along with Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, Reddy said the new museums would prove to be a significant milestone in the development in the S&T sector in the country over the next 25 years.