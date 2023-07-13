Centre clears transfer of three High Court judges

New Delhi: The Centre Government on Thursday notified the transfers of three High Court judges.

The Minister of Law and Justice notified the transfer of Justice D Ramesh from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Allahabad High Court, Justice Lalitha Kanneganti from Telangana High Court to Karnataka High Court and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi from Gujarat High Court to Patna High Court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, has transferred these Judges of High Courts,” the Notification issued in this regard stated.