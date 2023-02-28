Centre committed to development of border villages to stop migration: FM

Gangtok: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on her second day of Sikkim visit, has left for Lachen, a remote settlement in North Sikkim close to the Indo-China border. She is expected to reach the border village in the late afternoon hours.

Addressing a NABARD outreach programme at Gangtok in the morning before leaving for North Sikkim, Sitharaman said her visit to Lachen, falling under ‘Vibrant Village’ scheme, is to check the availability of connectivity services, infrastructure and other public facilities for the border populace.

Lachen is about 124 km away from Gangtok at an altitude of 9400 ft and normally takes about five hours to reach there. It is a premier tourism destination for its natural beauty and also as the route to sacred Gurudongmar lake (17,000 ft).

In her address at Gangtok, Sitharaman said there is a big emphasis by the Centre on development of border villages that are very close to the international borders under the ‘vibrant village’ policy. What we have done in this budget and more particularly in the last budget is to ensure that besides individual benefits, common facilities like roads, internet, proper schools and wellness centres should reach these vibrant villages, she said.