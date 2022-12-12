Centre committed to paying GST compensation, says Finance Minister

Replying to a slew of questions by MPs cutting across party lines during Question Hour in Lok Sabha, she said: “Since its inception five years ago, (GST) compensation has been expected to be provided, which we are committed to and have been doing continuously.”

“If I were to go by month, the last month was June, when compensation had to be given. Of the June amount, nearly half has already been paid. Therefore, for the other half, we are waiting for adequate collection to happen because it has to be given from the compensation cess, which goes into a public account, from where it is given.