Centre constitutes Peace Committee for Manipur

Manipur, May 05: Residential structures are set ablaze after a clash broke in the Torbung area of Churachandpur to protest the demand of Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, in Manipur on Thursday. [Representational Image] File: ANI
IANS

New Delhi: To bring normalcy in the violence-hit Manipur, the Central government on Saturday said that it has constituted a Peace Committee with the state's Governor Anusuiya Uikey as the Chairperson.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that besides the Governor, the Committee will also include Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, a few state Ministers, MPs, MLAs, leaders from different political parties, former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups.

The MHA said that the mandate of the Committee will be to facilitate the peacemaking process among various ethnic groups of the state, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties or groups.

"The Committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups," it added.

